ALERTS

Campus Phone Service Issue

Posted on October 29th, 2025

UHMC campus phones are currently unable to reach Verizon phone numbers. We are aware of the issue and working with Hawaiian Telcom to resolve it as quickly as possible.

What this means:

Calls from UHMC campus phones to Verizon wireless numbers will not go through

Other carriers are not affected

Incoming calls to campus phones are working normally

Updates to follow.

Update 11/04/25 9:26 AM - Awaiting Response

Our internal testing was successfully able to reach a few Verizon numbers. There will be no updates until we receive an official statement from Hawaiian Tel. If you continue to have issues with your campus phone reaching Verizon numbers, please reach out to us at uhmchelp@hawaii.edu.

Update 10/30/25 3:19 PM - Reached out for Update

Hawaiian Telecom stated that the issue is on Verizon's end and that they would reach back out to us once Verizon had solved the issue. This outage will also impact Spectrum Mobile users as they use Verizon infrastructure for their cell phone coverage.

Update 10/30/25 8:16 AM - Reached out for Update

Called Hawaiian Telecom at 7:46 AM for a status update. They said the issue was ongoing and that a supervisor would call back for a status update, but weren't able to provide an ETA on the call back.