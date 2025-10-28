ALERTS

UHMC Power Outage – Kahului Campus OPEN Wed, Oct 29; some classes relocating

Posted on October 28th, 2025

The UH Maui College data center went offline late Monday night due to a power outage and generator failure. Power was restored around 5:15pm on Tuesday 10/28, and the UHMC IT team is working to restore all IT services. We will continue to post updates on the status of systems below:

Final Update 10/28/2025 8:07 pm

All UHMC IT Services are operational. Please contact the UHMC helpdesk if you encounter any issues with IT services.

Update 10/28/2025 6:30 pm

Kahului Campus OPEN Wed, Oct 29; some classes relocating

The Kahului Campus will be open for normal operations on Wednesday, October 29. Power has been restored to most facilities. A few buildings remain without power:

Noʻiʻi

Nursing Portables

Language Lab

All Hale buildings



Class & Space Plans

Courses scheduled in the buildings listed above will be relocated to alternative spaces on campus.

Faculty in affected classes: Please watch your email today for room reassignments and share updates with your students.

Students with classes in the affected buildings: Check your UH email and usual class communication channels for your updated room/location before coming to campus.

Campus Services

All other campus buildings and student services will operate as usual.

Some services may experience minor delays as we finalize room moves—mahalo for your patience.

We appreciate the dedication of our Operations & Maintenance team and VC Tamanaha for working throughout the day to restore power.

Update 10/28/2025 5:29pm

Power to the data center restored. UHMC VoIP phones and Wi-Fi is functioning in the data center. We are working to verify phone services and access points around campus are functional. We continue to work towards restoring Vlab and other systems.

Update 10/28/2025 3:06pm

Progress has been made by the electrical team. The faulty equipment which caused the main campus breaker to trip has been found and removed. Electricians continue their attempt to energize the campus one circuit at a time.