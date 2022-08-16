UH Password Reset Instructions – Don’t Know Password

To reset your password, please submit the following information to https://www.hawaii.edu/filedrop/

Login through the Non-UH user side. Recipient Email: maliaka@hawaii.edu Require Authentication: Yes Expiration Timer: 5 days Optional Message: Enter the following information: First and Last Name

UH Username

Date of Birth

UH ID# or Last four digits of Social Security Number

Phone Number Proceed Upload Government-issued Photo ID

We will call you with your password within 24 hours.