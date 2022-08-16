UH Password Reset Instructions – Don’t Know Password

Password Reset - Don't Know Your Password
To reset your password, please submit the following information to https://www.hawaii.edu/filedrop/
- Login through the Non-UH user side.
- Recipient Email: maliaka@hawaii.edu
- Require Authentication: Yes
- Expiration Timer: 5 days
- Optional Message: Enter the following information:
- First and Last Name
- UH Username
- Date of Birth
- UH ID# or Last four digits of Social Security Number
- Phone Number
- Proceed
- Upload Government-issued Photo ID
We will call you with your password within 24 hours.