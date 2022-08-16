UH Password Reset Instructions – Don’t Know Password

Password Reset - Don't Know Your Password

To reset your password, please submit the following information to https://www.hawaii.edu/filedrop/

  1. Login through the Non-UH user side.
  2. Recipient Email: maliaka@hawaii.edu
  3. Require Authentication: Yes
  4. Expiration Timer: 5 days
  5. Optional Message: Enter the following information:
    • First and Last Name
    • UH Username
    • Date of Birth
    • UH ID# or Last four digits of Social Security Number
    • Phone Number
  6. Proceed
  7. Upload Government-issued Photo ID

We will call you with your password within 24 hours.