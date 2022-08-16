UH Business Card Instructions
If you would like to order UH Maui College business cards:
- Obtain an approving memo signed via the Chancellor.
- Complete the Business Card Template.
- Generate a work order via uhmchelp@hawaii.edu; attach the approving memo and the business card template.
- When the order has been filled, a response to the work order will be sent to pick up the cards at the IT Help Desk in Ka'a'ike 203.
- An invoice will be generated and routed to the account’s approving authority.
- Return the signed invoice to the IT Department, mailbox #24.
Attachments: