UH Business Card Instructions

UH Business Card Instructions

If you would like to order UH Maui College business cards:

  1. Obtain an approving memo signed via the Chancellor.
  2. Complete the Business Card Template.
  3. Generate a work order via uhmchelp@hawaii.edu; attach the approving memo and the business card template.
  4. When the order has been filled, a response to the work order will be sent to pick up the cards at the IT Help Desk in Ka'a'ike 203.
  5. An invoice will be generated and routed to the account’s approving authority.
  6. Return the signed invoice to the IT Department, mailbox #24.

Attachments: