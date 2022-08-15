UH System Directory
Request to Add or Modify
If you would like to be added to the UH Systems directory, please submit a work order to uhmchelp@hawaii.edu with the following information.
Please note, * are required fields.
-
- *Department
- *First and Last Name
- *Title
- *Office Location
- *Phone #
- Fax #
- Personal Homepage (Full URL)
- *UH #
For modifications, highlight the change/s and submit the work order to uhmchelp@hawaii.edu.
For example:
-
- Department
- First and Last Name
- Title
- Office Location
- Phone #
- Fax #
- Personal Homepage (Full URL)