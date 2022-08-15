UH System Directory

Request to Add or Modify

If you would like to be added to the UH Systems directory, please submit a work order to uhmchelp@hawaii.edu with the following information.

Please note, * are required fields.

    • *Department
    • *First and Last Name
    • *Title
    • *Office Location
    • *Phone #
    • Fax #
    • Email
    • Personal Homepage (Full URL)
    • *UH #

For modifications, highlight the change/s and submit the work order to uhmchelp@hawaii.edu.

