Requests to Add or Modify

If you would like to be added to the UHMC online directory, please submit a work order to uhmchelp@hawaii.edu with the following information:

First and Last Name Email Mailbox # Phone Extension Office Location Div/Dept/Program Position



For modifications, highlight the change/s and submit a the work order to uhmchelp@hawaii.edu.

For example:

