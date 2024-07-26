Downloading files from a Vlab Desktop to your computer

How to download a single file from your Vlab to your own computer.

Open your file explorer at the bottom and take note of where the file you wish to download is located.

2. At the top of the Vlab desktop, click on the icon with the 3 lines.

3. Hover over the cloud with the arrow pointing down and it should say download. Click on it.

4. In the new window, retrace the steps used to find your file in the file explorer.