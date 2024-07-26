Downloading files from a Vlab Desktop to your computer

Downloading files from Vlab desktop to your computer
Downloading files from your Vlab desktop is an important part of efficiently using our Virtual Labs. In this episode of Techbits, we will review two processes of downloading files: single files and multiple files. Understanding how to transfer your work from the Vlab to your local machine ensures you can continue your projects seamlessly, whether you are offline or working from different locations. Additionally, mastering these download techniques will help you maintain organized records of your work, making it easier to share with colleagues or instructors. By the end of this episode, you'll be equipped with the skills to handle file downloads confidently and efficiently.