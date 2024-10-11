Moving from Windows 10 to 11

In this episode of Techbits, we’ll walk through the essentials of transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11. As Microsoft phases out support for Windows 10, staying updated with the latest operating system is not just a matter of getting new features—it's also about maintaining security and system compatibility. For non-power users, this transition might seem overwhelming, but this guide will keep things simple and approachable. We’ll focus on the key differences you’ll encounter, how to adjust new features to feel more like your familiar Windows 10 environment, and tips to help you navigate the changes smoothly. Whether you're setting up your desktop, customizing settings, or learning how to use the updated interface, this guide has you covered for a seamless experience.