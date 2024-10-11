Moving from Windows 10 to 11
In this episode of Techbits, we’ll walk through the essentials of transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11. As Microsoft phases out support for Windows 10, staying updated with the latest operating system is not just a matter of getting new features—it's also about maintaining security and system compatibility. For non-power users, this transition might seem overwhelming, but this guide will keep things simple and approachable. We’ll focus on the key differences you’ll encounter, how to adjust new features to feel more like your familiar Windows 10 environment, and tips to help you navigate the changes smoothly. Whether you're setting up your desktop, customizing settings, or learning how to use the updated interface, this guide has you covered for a seamless experience.
Here is a Youtube video that showcases the changes with switching over from Windows 10 to Windows 11.
Centered Start Menu & Taskbar:
The default centered position aims for a more modern, streamlined look, particularly on wider screens.
If you prefer the traditional left alignment, you can easily change it back in Taskbar settings.
The taskbar itself is now fixed at the bottom and cannot be moved to the top or sides.
New Start Menu Design:
Gone are the Live Tiles, which could be both loved and hated for their dynamic updates.
The new Start Menu focuses on pinned apps, recommended files based on your usage, and a search bar.
To see the full list of installed apps, you need to click "All apps."
Action Center:
The Action Center has been replaced with separate Quick Settings and Notification Center panels.
Quick Settings provide access to commonly used settings like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and volume.
The Notification Center displays notifications from apps and the system.
File Explorer:
File Explorer has a new look with updated icons and a simplified ribbon.
Some features, like the ribbon's "Share" tab, have been moved or removed.
Added Features:
Integrated Widgets for quick access to information.
-
Allows you to toggle between multiple desktops at once for personal, work, or school.
- Snap Layouts let you easily organize multiple windows into preset grids by hovering over the maximize button for improved multitasking.
Removed Features:
- Some features from Windows 10, like Timeline and the Math Input Panel, have been removed in Windows 11.
- If you relied on these features, you'll need to find alternatives.